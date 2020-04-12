Ukranian Bombshell Leanna Bartlett Wears A Tight White Tube Top & Matching Skirt In Sultry New Pics

Leanna Bartlett looked dreamy and beautiful in three new photos shared on her Instagram page on Saturday night. The model wore a white tube top and a matching skirt in the pictures while holding a single white rose plucked from her L’amour Toujours Flowers delivery.

For her newest set of Instagram pictures, Leanna stood outdoors, facing the camera while holding her rose. She wore a soft, serene expression on her face. The second photo looked very similar to the first, except Leanna closed her eyes and parted her lips, making herself look extra sultry and provocative. For her final photo, Leanna turned sideways, showing off her plunging cleavage and perky booty. She stared flirtatiously into the camera lens.

Her sizzling outfit revealed the sharp planes of her collarbone, her toned midriff, and the swell of her ample bosom. It was obvious that Leanna wasn’t wearing anything beneath her top. She accessorized her look with layered gold necklaces and multiple rings. Leanna sported a full face of makeup, including false eyelashes, pink lipstick, blush, and eyeshadow. She carefully groomed her eyebrows to complete the application.

Leanna didn’t specify where the photos were taken, but it appeared to be outside of her house. She stood in front of a lush green garden with a few purple flowers visible in the background. Her delivery from L’amour Toujours Flowers was perched beside her.

Leanna’s three snaps were a huge hit with her 3.3 million Instagram followers. Within one hour of going live, her post racked up over 4,200 likes and more than 100 comments. Dozens of Leanna’s fans wished her a “Happy Easter” and mentioned that her photo had a lovely “spring” vibe that they found particularly gorgeous.

“Nice outfit. Trying to brighten up the days I see,” gushed one fan.

“Ur skin is amazing! Girl ur so cool,” complimented a second person.

“Happy Easter to you you are a beautiful flower,” wrote a third user. They added several emoji to their tweet, including a sunflower, rose, bouquet, bunny, and more.

“The world stops turning every time I see you,” chimed in a fourth contributor, inserting a single red heart emoji to their message.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Leanna’s famous friends and colleagues also liked and commented on her photoset, including Tina Louise, Zoë Klopper, and Kelsie Jean Smeby.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Leanna had shared a sexy pic of herself wearing a skimpy pink babydoll lingerie set that left little to the imagination.