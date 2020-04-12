Cindy Kimberly Lies In Bed In A Lacy Thong & Sweater

Cindy Kimberly took to her Instagram page today to share her second post of the month. In the sizzling photo, the popular social media star lied on her back in a bed and showed off her legs and hips in a lacy white thong.

The photo was taken from above and Cindy glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face with her lips parted. Her deep red lipstick was hard to miss, along with her pink shimmery eyeshadow that was highlighted with silver.

The cutie rested her head on a large, white pillow and raised both of her hands. She placed her right hand on the top of her head and left her other hand above it on the pillow. She also crossed her left leg on top.

The model’s outfit included a cream sweater from Suspicious Antwerp with a patch on her left side with a sugar skull. Plus, she rocked a thong with a lacy strap with floral accents.

Beside Cindy were three more white pillows and the tan, plush headboard was partially visible. In addition, there was a large white tray that was filled with a variety of items. This included a white mug with what looked like coffee with cream, a couple of small tangerines, and a banana. There was also a book called “Carry a Paintbrush: How to be the Artistic Director of Your Own Career.” A small bit of coffee had spilt on the side of the tray.

The update has been liked over 448,400 times so far and her dedicated followers flooded the comments section with positive messages.

“How are you this gorggg,” gushed a supporter.

“D*MN Cindy so beautiful so very sexy!!!” raved a second admirer.

Others responded to her caption.

“Okay Mrs. I stay inside all day,” wrote another social media user that runs a fan page dedicated to Cindy.

“Having regrets about it now tbh,” responded the model, using a string of three loudly crying face emoji to punctuate her message.

“We’re supposed to be quarantined unless our job is essential but you’re essential to me,” declared a fourth fan.

Plus, Cindy posted another eye-catching update on March 20, that time showing off her chest in a topless picture. The hottie posed with a fluffy white cat in her right hand as she gazed at the camera with a full pout on her face. She wore her hair down behind her shoulders and her short bangs framed her face. She censored the image with a white scribble line, but her nipple was still visible beneath it.