Hailey Clauson Gets Flirty In A Pink Thong

Hailey Clauson has shared a series of three new lingerie pics to her Instagram page over the past few days. And in her second-newest snap, the blond stunner showed off her flirty side in an all-pink outfit.

The leggy model posed on her knees in the Bambi pose for the shot and smiled widely. She rocked a thong with thick straps and tiny scalloped accents. It hugged her hips and left her booty on show. She also sported a matching bra under a sheer shirt.

The top had puffy sleeves that were embellished with bow accents in the middle of her arm. It also had several pleated accents on her upper arm and featured a ruffled and cropped hem.

Hailey glanced over her left shoulder at the camera and appeared to be having a blast. She wore her hair down in a middle part with her soft waves framing her face and brushed around her shoulders. Her makeup application emphasized her natural beauty and it included dark mascara, pink liner on her lower lids, and a dab of the same color on her inner lids. She also rocked lipstick and blush. The only visible accessories were her thin hoop earrings, and those were mostly obscured behind her locks.

The model was photographed in front of a cream-yellow backdrop and she tagged Victoria’s Secret and For Love & Lemons in the post. Most likely, the lingerie was from VS and the top was from Love & Lemons.

The post has been liked over 8,500 times and many people took to the comments section to leave their thoughts.

“Gorgeous. Have an Awesome Weekend! Be Safe!” exclaimed a social media user.

“So nice to see your smile!!” observed a second follower.

Their comment isn’t too surprising considering that Hailey often showcases her sultry and coy pouts rather than her big smiles on her social media page.

“Always love your positive vibes,” declared a third admirer, responding to her caption.

“I just got done watching your episode of wildin out,” noted a supporter.

In addition, Hailey posted another photo from the same shoot three days ago. That time, she rocked a white lingerie set with tiny cutouts throughout. Her bra had scalloped edging along her cleavage and her bottoms had a high-waisted fit with floral accents. She stood in front of the same cream-toned backdrop and tugged at her bottoms with her hand. She gazed at the camera with her lips parted in a coy manner and her locks fell around her face.