WWE News: Will Ospreay Provides Update On Potential Match With CM Punk

CM Punk hasn’t competed in a wrestling match in over six years, but he fueled speculation about an in-ring return last month when he revealed three performers who he’d considered coming out of retirement to compete against. One of those wrestlers was New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Will Ospreay, who recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

While speaking to WrestleTalk, the NJPW star revealed that he was as surprised as anyone when Punk mentioned his name. According to Ospreay, the pair of them have never had a conversation before, and he was taken aback when “The Straight Edge Superstar” tagged him on social media.

Ospreay also said that he wants the match to happen, and that Punk is one of an elite group of WWE-affiliated performers — which also includes Rey Mysterio, John Cena and Daniel Bryan — who he’d considered wrestling. However, he wants those dream matches to be in NJPW should they ever come to fruition.

The star also revealed that he’s going to try his best to make the proposed Punk match happen, even though there hasn’t been any discussions between either party at the time of this writing.

“I don’t want to say it’s in the pipeline. I don’t want to say there’s been words. I don’t want to say there have been phone calls between the offices because there hasn’t been. But there is a want from him to listen at least, and that is the only bit of hope I need to try and make this happen. I will bend over f’ing backwards and fold myself in half to try and bring back CM Punk.”

However, Ospreay also said that the ball is in Punk’s court and only he can make the dream match happen. Ospreay also encouraged “The Straight Edge Superstar” to make the call, and stated that the potential match can happen at next year’s Wrestle Kingdom.

It remains to be seen if Punk will consider Ospreay’s proposition, but he has never ruled out a return to in-ring action if the deal is right. In addition to Ospreay being a wrestler that Punk admires, Wrestle Kingdom is also one of the most popular events in pro wrestling and a perfect place to host such a huge comeback match.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vince McMahon reportedly has no interest in ever working with Punk again either, so don’t expect to see him in a WWE ring any time soon.