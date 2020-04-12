Katie Bell Flashes Bra Under Low-Cut Top In New Video

Katie Bell has been treating her 1.9 million Instagram followers to a couple of videos today, and her newest update was all about her cleavage. The social media star flashed her bra under a low-cut top and danced around on a wooden table for a new TikTok clip.

The video began with Katie walking up to the table as she gazed directly at the camera. Her white, lacy bra was slightly visible under her light blue, short-sleeved crop top. She also rocked a pair of baggy sweatpants with colorful writing on them.

The model styled her dark hair down, with a deep side part, and wore foundation, mascara, dark eyeshadow, and light pink lipstick.

The table was outside in front of an arched doorway. Katie smiled widely as she climbed onto the table and lay on her side. She planted her arms on the surface and lip-synced to the song, moving her head from side to side. From there, the sensation raised her arm in the air and bopped up and down. She eventually sat up and arched her back to show off her curves.

Most of the clip was zoomed in closely on Katie’s figure, and it was hard to miss her cleavage and toned abs.

The video was taken on a clear day, leaving her drenched in sunlight for most of the clip. The reflection in the glass door behind her revealed trees and blue skies.

The new post has been very popular so far, reaching over 42,700 views in the first 25 minutes of going live. Katie’s fans took to the comments section to send their compliments.

“Love the outfit you’re wearing,” observed a social media user.

“Your Ig and tiktok has made our quarantine much better,” declared a second admirer.

Others responded to her cryptic caption.

“Please don’t go far. We NEEED YOU IN OUR LIFE,” wrote a third follower.

“Where are you going?” asked a curious supporter.

Katie also posted another revealing update yesterday, that time showing off her nude figure in a black-and-white snap. She propped herself up, resting on her left hip, and placed her right hand over her chest to censor it. Even so, her sideboob was on full show. The backdrop was completely black, and her back was especially well-lit. The contrast emphasized her glowing skin and tiny waist. The model wore her hair up with several strands falling in front of her face.