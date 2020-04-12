Katie Bell Flashes Bra Under Low-Cut Top In New Video

Katie Bell has been treating her 1.9 million Instagram followers today with a couple of videos so far, and her newest update was all about her cleavage. The social media star flashed her bra under a low-cut top and danced around on a wooden table for a new TikTok clip.

The video began with Katie walking up towards the table as she gazed directly at the camera. Her white, lacy bra was slightly visible under her light blue, short-sleeved crop top. She also rocked a pair of baggy sweatpants with blue writing on her mid-thighs.

The model wore her hair down in a heavy right part and wore foundation, mascara, dark eyeshadow, and light pink lipstick.

The table was placed outdoors in front of an arched doorway. Katie smiled widely as she climbed onto the table and lied on her side. She pushed her arms in front and arched her back as she lip synced and moved her head from side to side. From there, the sensation raised her arm in the air and smiled as she bopped up and down. She eventually sat up and arched her back to show off her curves.

Most of the clip was zoomed in closely on Katie’s figure, and it was hard to miss her chest and toned abs.

The video was taken on a sunny day and she was drenched in sunlight for most of the clip. The reflection in the glass door revealed that there were trees and blue skies in the backdrop.

The post has been very popular so far, reaching over 42,700 views already in the first 25 minutes since it went live. Katie’s fans took to the comments section to send their compliments.

“Love the outfit you’re wearing,” observed a social media user.

“Your Ig and tiktok has made our quarantine much better,” declared a second admirer.

Others responded to her cryptic caption.

“Please don’t go far. We NEEED YOU IN OUR LIFE,” wrote a third follower.

“Where are you going?” asked a curious supporter.

Katie also posted another revealing update yesterday, that time showing off her figure in a nude black-and-white snap. She propped herself up with her left leg and placed her right hand over her chest to censor it. Even so, her sideboob was on full show. The backdrop was completely black and her back was especially well-lit. The contrast emphasized her glowing skin and tiny waist. The model wore her hair up with several strands falling in front of her face.