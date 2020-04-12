Kaia Gerber Rocks A Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

Kaia Gerber has been engaging her 5.5 million fans in a completely new way than usual during the coronavirus quarantine by leading a book group, but took a break from that to post a sizzling new bikini pic today. The daughter of famous supermodel Cindy Crawford rocked a small leopard-print ensemble and showed off a cute puppy.

In the snap, Kaia lied on a blue couch and lifted her hands to pet the small dog that sat on the armrest against the white wall. The model glanced up at the camera and her mouth was obscured by her right arm, but she still managed to exude playful vibes. She also bent her knees in and her trim physique was on full show.

Her bikini top had a classic triangle-cut style and her bottoms were a thong-cut with flirty side ties.

Kaia wore her hair down and her light locks were slicked behind her ears. Her makeup application included silver eyeshadow and matching liner on her lower lids. Although she didn’t appear to be sporting any accessories, her various tattoos were prominent.

There was also a book that lay by her side in the open space on the sofa.

The picture was taken on a sunny day with a beam of light streaming into the room and lighting up the side of her derrière.

In the caption, Kaia revealed that the dog was from the Labelle Foundation, a rescue that rehabilitates and finds homes for dogs.

Her new picture is gaining lots of traction so far, and it’s received over 44,000 likes in the first 20 minutes since going live.

“The skinny legend herself,” gushed a supporter.

“Your foster dog is really cute!” exclaimed a second social media user.

“The simple tattoos,” raved a third follower.

“Wait what is that book? X,” asked a curious admirer, with plenty of other people asking the same question.

Considering that the current book that Kaia is promoting for her book club is “Bonjour Tristesse” by Françoise Sagan, it looks like many people’s interests were piqued by the presence of another book.

In addition, Kaia shared another revealing update on February 26, that time posting a snap of herself and Mica Argañaraz from the latest Saint Laurent fashion show. The duo wore a matching outfit that consisted of a black latex bra and matching high-waisted pants. The girls posed for the picture by holding onto their chests, and Kaia gave a coy look with her lips parted. She wore her hair slicked back and accessorized with a pair of flower earrings.