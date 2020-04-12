Anita Herbert Rocks Strappy Black Sports Bra And White Patterned Shorts For ‘Bucket Body’ Workout On Instagram

Hungarian fitness model, Anita Herbert showed fans how to incorporate household items into their at-home workouts in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Anita used two buckets of water bottles in the full-body workout as a substitute for dumbbells.

Dressed in a strappy sports bra and patterned white shorts, Anita started the workout with a set of alternating lunges. With the buckets held at her sides, Anita took a large step forward and then bent her legs. After the first rep, she performed a bicep curl and then after the second lunge, she completed a lateral raise, lifting the bucket out to the sides.

She moved on to a set of deadlifts next. Standing with her legs shoulder-width apart, Anita bent forward and swung the buckets simultaneously before pulling them up to her shoulders.

In the third video, Anita held a deep squat position as she performed a bicep curl. She jumped after completing the curl and then moved on to the next rep.

Next, Anita combined a front raise on one side and a lateral raise on the other. And finally, in the fifth video, Anita ended the workout with a series of squats into shoulder presses.

In the almost 200 comments under the post, fans called Anita their fitness inspiration.

“I love this u r always inspirational, using your initiative to keep motivating everyone,” one person wrote.

Fans seemed to enjoy the creativity of the workout.

“I’m loving your modifications, Coach!!” another Instagram user added. “Hahaha this is great! We can be very creative, just get the job done!! ( btw I just finished a killer workout, now for some healthy nibbles!)”

Others praised Anita for her dedication to fitness.

“Anita, you are awesome,” a third commenter wrote before adding a kissing face emoji to their comment. “That is what I call a real motivation!!!! No excuses!!!”

“I love you Anita!! You are so cool and your smile makes me smile!! Keep up the good work!!” a fourth gushed.

This isn’t the first time that Anita has shared a creative home workout with her Instagram followers. In a previous workout, she used resistance bands in unique ways for a circuit that focused on training the glutes. During the video series, Anita completed sets of hip thrusts, squat pulses, squat jumps and more.

“I guarantee that this workout will have your buns on fire,” she wrote in the caption.

The post has been liked more than 25,000 times as of this writing.