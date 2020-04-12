Kayla Itsines Flaunts Incredible Bod In Tight Workout Gear

Kayla Itsines has been busy on Instagram during the coronavirus quarantine as she continues to encourage her 12.4 million followers to keep up their fitness. And in her newest share, the cutie opted to share a new selfie with advice in the caption.

The fitness model stunned in a colorful sports bra that was a bright turquoise tone. It had a low scoop neck and she wore a pair of matching shoes in a muted tone of blue. Plus, she rocked a pair of black biker shorts with a high-waisted cut that hugged her toned legs. Her bra popped in the photo and against her deep tan.

Kayla struck a pose on her knee as she propped her other knee in front. She held her black phone with one hand and placed her other hand on her leg. She accessorized simply with what appeared to be a smart watch and a pair of sparkling stud earrings.

Plus, the sensation slicked her hair in a high ponytail and smiled widely as she glanced at her phone screen. If she wore any makeup, it was hard to tell and it was very natural-looking.

The cutie took the snap in the reflection of a floor-length mirror with a white frame. She posed on a large white area rug and a bright pink yoga mat was visibly by her shin. Further behind her in the room were cream couches next to a large window that was covered by shutters.

The selfie has been liked over 21,400 times and many of Kayla’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Hi Kay! Babes, you looking so stunning,” declared an admirer.

Others responded to the caption.

“Getting my Liss done in the kitchen making my kids 600 meals and snacks a day,” wrote a second supporter.

“I just walk up and down my stairs a million times,” shared a third social media user.

“It’s finally a chance to dance like noone’s watching every day perfect for a liss session and also lots of fun!” exclaimed another fan.

Plus, Kayla posted a workout routine a couple of days ago to her Instagram page that her fans could do inside their homes. She sported a black sports bra and a pair of tight, bright blue booty shorts. The model wore her hair in a high ponytail and completed a series of exercises in front of a cream couch with a black pillow and blanket on top. Beyond that was a large window that was covered with a sheer screen.