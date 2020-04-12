WWE News: The Undertaker Addresses Retirement Rumors

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there has been some speculation about The Undertaker‘s future in WWE, as there have reportedly been some backstage reports stating that his WrestleMania 36 match against AJ Styles was his last. “The Deadman” addressed these rumors in an Instagram video, though he didn’t give a definitive answer.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, “The Undertaker” was asked the retirement question during the livestream, and encouraged fans to watch his upcoming WWE Network series, Undertaker: The Last Ride, if they want to know the answer.

“We’ll see. I love you, man, but I can’t give that [retirement information] up tonight. Watch the documentary and you might have a better perspective.”

The preview footage of the documentary suggests that The Undertaker could be set to hang up his boots. “The Phenom” revealed that he’s constantly in pain and always gets injured after his matches, even though they’ve been few and far between in recent years.

Earlier this week, The Undertaker fueled the rumors even more when he made a brief comment on Instagram that appeared to suggest he’d wrestled his final wrestling match.

“It was a hell of a ride,” he wrote, ending with a hashtag that read, “#30Years,” referencing his 30-year stint with the company. The legendary superstar made his debut at Survivor Series 1990, but throughout the years he’s been synonymous with WrestleMania. Last weekend’s show would be a fitting farewell match for “The Phenom.”

Last weekend’s match was littered with hints suggesting that it was the legend’s last ride. After picking up the victory, he rode into the night in a way that was reminiscent of a cowboy riding into the sunset, which certainly fits his character. His logo was also burned into a barn, coming across as an end-of-career tribute to the superstar. The match was also highly acclaimed, so he would be retiring on a high note.

However, The Undertaker is known for teasing fans and taking part in ambiguous segments. Until his retirement has been confirmed, it’s also possible that he’ll decide to lace up his gloves for another few matches. However, the upcoming documentary series should make his future plans clearer.

Should he decide to stick around, a match against Sting could be on the cards. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler said that the possibility of the dream match happening is very possible. The announcer also claimed that it could be a cinematic match, meaning that neither veteran has to take bumps.