Erica Fett Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Sheer Lingerie

The cosplay model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

On Saturday, April 11, cosplay model Erica Fett uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

The provocative photos show the 32-year-old posing in a blue-walled room with hardwood flooring. For the casual photo shoot, she wore a blue lace lingerie set, that featured a sheer bra adorned with ribbons and a pair of matching, high-cut underwear, from the clothing company, Agent Provocateur. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Erica’s ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. The Instagram star accessorized the sultry look with statement earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

The tattooed model wore her hair down and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application included sculpted eyebrows, winged eyeliner, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, Erica stood with her shoulders back and her back arched. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. The following photo consists of a close-up shot that focused on Erica’s unbelievable body.

In the caption, the digital influencer implored fans to let her know which of the two pictures did they prefer. She also encouraged her followers to visit her OnlyFans account where she uploads racy content that presumably does not adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

Fans were quick to share their opinions regarding the photo set in the comments section.

“First one. Your blue eyes and genuinely pretty face make it that much better,” wrote one follower.

“Definitely #1 you are absolutely beautiful, but your eyes and smile really set you above the rest,” remarked a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, revealed that they had a difficult time choosing a favorite image.

“Love both of them,” said an admirer, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“They’re both phenomenal… your face is so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The suggestive post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 47,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she sported a strapless corset. That post has been liked over 44,000 times since it was shared.