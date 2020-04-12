Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Accused Of Squelching Miami Herald Lawsuit In Effort To Hide Coronavirus Deaths

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reportedly used his office’s legal team to pressure the Miami Herald into dropping a lawsuit aimed at finding information about coronavirus cases and deaths in the state’s nursing homes.

As the Miami Herald reported on Saturday, the general counsel of DeSantis’ office applied pressure to a law firm employed by the newspaper to “stand down and abandon the lawsuit” that sought information on elder-care facilities. The firm reportedly relented under the pressure, withdrawing the suit.

Aminda Marqués González, executive editor of the Miami Herald, said that the newspaper would still be moving forward with the lawsuit using a different firm to file it.

“We are disappointed that the governor’s office would go so far as to apply pressure on our legal counsel to prevent the release of public records that are critical to the health and safety of Florida’s most vulnerable citizens,” Marques said. “We shouldn’t have had to resort to legal action in the first place. Anyone with a relative in an elder care facility has a right to know if their loved ones are at risk so they can make an informed decision about their care.”

The efforts from DeSantis’ office to stop the lawsuit came under scrutiny, with Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown taking to Twitter to accuse the governor of trying to hide the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.

“I’ve never been more proud of the ⁦@MiamiHerald⁩ — fighting Governor ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩ whose ignorance has led to countless people getting sick — esp the elderly,” she wrote. “The Herald is standing up for those older citizens by suing his a**.”

As the Miami Herald noted, the state has not provided records on coronavirus cases and has not offered a legal justification for why it is not sharing the records. The report noted that these records are considered a matter of public record under state law, unless the agency holding the information can provide a legal justification to withhold them.

DeSantis has been criticized for his response to the coronavirus, including allowing the state’s beaches to remain open as advocates and public health experts called on the state to close them. This week, he came under fire after suggesting that the state’s schools could re-open and incorrectly suggesting that the virus does not “threaten” children. Advocates have called on him to authorize the release of information related to cases in nursing homes, with the state’s inaction leading the Miami Herald lawsuit.