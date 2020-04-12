Donald Trump Should Be ‘Concerned’ About His ‘Disturbing’ Poll Numbers, Says Analyst

On Saturday, MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan weighed in on latest opinion polling regarding President Donald Trump‘s approval ratings, reports Raw Story.

Anchor Alex Witt opened the discussion by pointing to a recent CBS poll, which shows that 52 percent of Americans approve of the way Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic. However, as Witt noted, there appear to be different perspectives on how Trump is handling the crisis, with the public divided along partisan lines.

According to Jordan, the polling is “fascinating” because it shows that Americans are more polarized than ever, even though an unprecedented crisis is ravaging the country. Nevertheless, Jordan noted, Trump “manages to hang tight,” with his approval rating hovering from 40 to 45 percent.

There are some worrying signs for Trump, according to Jordan. “I would say, though, the numbers that I would be concerned about, if I’m the Trump White House, would be how little he gained in approval rating,” the analyst said, explaining that Americans typically rally behind a president during crises, which does not seems to have happened with Trump, whose overall approval rating remains largely the same.

“Usually in a time of great crisis, you look at President George W. Bush after 9/11, he gained 30 points in approval ratings. There is a rallying together cry and we just don’t see that,” she said.

“It’s a sign of just how polarized we are, but I also think it’s disturbing for the Trump White House when you consider how European leaders, their approval ratings have gone up in this time of crisis.”

Although Trump’s approval ratings have not exactly surged, the public seems pleased with how he has handled the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Fox News poll released earlier this week, 51 percent of Americans approve of his coronavirus response. In addition, Trump’s overall approval rating is now at an all-time high of 49 percent.

In terms of the general election, polling indicates that the increase in approval ratings is helping the president solidify his position. The Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, has plunged nine points since Fox News’ late March poll. Trump and Biden are now tied, polling at 42 percent. Notably, 16 percent of surveyed voters are either undecided or plan on voting third-party come November.

Trump is much stronger than Biden when it comes to enthusiasm, which is being interpreted as a major red flag for the Democratic Party. According to a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll, only 24 percent of Biden supporters are highly enthusiastic about voting for him. Fifty-three percent of Trump supporters feel that way about their candidate.