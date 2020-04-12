Carmella Rose Stuns In Tight Swimsuit

Carmella Rose took to her Instagram page today to share a two-part photo series of herself rocking a tight one-piece swimsuit. The ensemble flattered the model’s trim physique as she struck a couple of poses.

In the first image, Carmella stood facing the camera straight on and wrapped her right arm around her midriff. Her swimsuit was a dark lime green color with an eye-catching cutout in the front. This had a couple of oval shapes on the top and bottom with two triangles on the sides. The cutout was further embellished with a crisis-cross accent and the ties had a couple of shell pieces. Plus, the back of the ensemble featured a high thong-like cut that left her derrière bare.

The tag revealed that the swimsuit was from Gal Floripa, Alessandra Ambrosio’s brand.

Carmella wore her hair down in a middle part and her locks glowed in the sunlight. She appeared to be posing in front of a clear sliding glass door with views of pink flowers and various foliage outside.

In the second snap, the cutie struck a dynamic pose. She raised both of her hands in the air and threw her head back as she closed her eyes. She propped out her right leg and her faint reflection was visible in the glass. The sun lit up the front of her figure and more of the backdrop was visible. There were a row of tall, green plants and mountains beyond the colorful flowers.

The new images have been liked over 97,000 times so far and Carmella’s followers left their rave reviews in the comments section.

“Prettiest of them aaaaalll,” gushed a social media user.

Others posed questions for the model and some were fortunate enough to receive a response.

“I wanna know the editing app pls,” wrote a curious fan.

“This is film. No edit,” revealed Carmella.

“Carmellaaaaa, should I study first or clean my room first???” asked a third supporter.

“I would clean so then you’re in a nice environment to study,” she advised.

In addition, Carmella took to the platform on March 21 to show off her figure in another ensemble, that time opting for a nude bra and a shiny, pleated white skirt. There were four photos in the set and she posed indoors in a concrete room with a small square window with black horizontal stripes. The model wore her hair down in a middle part with luxurious curls and gave flirty looks as she flaunted her cleavage.