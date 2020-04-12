Rosanna Arkle Shows Off Hourglass In Curve-Hugging White Dress In New Instagram Photo.

Australian bombshell Rosanna Arkle likely sent more than a few pulses galloping with the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the blond bombshell rocked a curve-hugging white dress. The ensemble featured ruching on both sides which emphasized Rosanna’s hourglass figure. She wore her hair down in the photo and seemed to have accentuated her beauty with smoky eye makeup.

Rosanna appeared to be on a horse farm when the photo was taken. She posed against a fence that surrounded a herd of them. The weather must have also been breezy that day as her blond locks looked windswept and she seemed to have placed a hand on her head to keep them at bay.

In her caption, Rosanna revealed that the dress is from House of CB. While she didn’t share the name of the design, it looks like she sported the brands, “Sirene” dress. According to the product description on the company’s website, the dress is made out of organza mesh and features underwire boning around the bust which isn’t apparent from Rosanna’s photo. The design currently retails for $179.

In the close to 120 comments beneath the photo, several of Rosanna’s fans showered her with compliments.

“Love this photo, probs one of my faves of you,” one person wrote before adding a double heart emoji to their comment.

Another fan praised her for posting content that was helping people to cope with coronavirus induced quarantine.

“You’re killing the content game during lockdown,” another supporter added.

Others got creative with their compliments with one commenter comparing her to a type of food.

“Even the chocolate factory doesn’t make candy as sweet as you,” a third Instagram user gushed.

And one supporter was very verbose as they expressed their admiration.

“It is a spectacle the look involves the curves of your an incredible perfection it is nice to see a woman who besides being beautiful also sweeps the looks you are hipnotizant woman and super fashion,” they wrote.

Rosanna is likely used to getting this kind of effusive praise from her fans in her Instagram comments. She got lots of similar feedback when she posted a photo of herself in a sheer white knotted shirt worn with a pair of bikini bottoms on the beach.

“It’s all about where your mind’s at,” she wrote in the caption.

The photo has been liked more than 39,000 times as of this writing.