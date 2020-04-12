Yovanna Ventura Flaunts Booty In Drenched Sheer Dress In A Bathtub

Yovanna Ventura shared a flirty new photo set with her Instagram fans yesterday and they were of her rocking a sheer dress inside a bathtub. In particular, in the fifth photo, the cutie showed off her booty in her flirty outfit.

In the snap, Yovanna posed on her knees with her back facing the camera. She leaned her left elbow and right forearm on the side of the white, modern bathtub and glanced over her left shoulder at the camera. She gave a full pout and exuded coy vibes.

Her dress had white straps and a light lavender bodice with white polka dots. The bottom of her ensemble was a high-waisted sheer, white skirt that clung to her derrière thanks to her being completely drenched from the waist down. This left her thong-cut bottoms on full show along with her bare curves.

Yovanna wore her hair down in a middle part, and her locks looked completely wet. She wore a couple of swaths of glossy pink under her eyes and didn’t appear to be wearing any foundation or eyeshadow.

Also notable was the wine glass that she held in her right hand that was halfway filled with red wine.

The bathroom that she was in had white walls and a window was visible in the corner of the frame with a view of the trees outside.

The hottie shared four more images and one more video in the set and struck a variety of different poses with the water running into the tub. The wine glass was a focal point throughout the whole series.

The post has been liked over 121,200 times so far and Yovanna’s followers headed to the comments section to send their love.

“Angel from Heaven,” gushed a social media user.

“Who’s taking the pictures? Lol,” wondered a curious supporter.

Others responded to her caption inspired by the coronavirus quarantine.

“I’m having to learn the same skill,” sympathized a third admirer.

“Absolutely gorgeous..stay safe angel,” gushed another fan.

Plus, the model posted another update a couple of day ago, that time flaunting her physique in a tiny black bikini top. The swimsuit featured neon orange halter-style straps and had a front-tie accent. Yovanna wore her hair in a half-ponytail and accessorized with gold hoop earrings. She made an announcement in a short video as she gave out her personal phone number and encouraged her fans to reach out to her with whatever they had on their mind.