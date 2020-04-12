Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Bikini & Mesh Skirt

Chanel West Coast celebrated the sunny weather in Los Angeles today with a new poolside snap to capture the attention of her Instagram fans. The rapper posed in a bikini and mesh skirt that allowed her to flaunt her booty.

The hottie stood with her feet apart and her back facing the camera. She turned over her left shoulder and touched her sunglasses with her right hand. Chanel left her other hand by her side with her pinky sticking out leaving her long, white manicure on show.

Her bikini was a nude crochet ensemble and her top had scalloped accents that brought attention to her sideboob. Her bikini bottoms had a thong-cut and they were discernible underneath her matching-colored mesh skirt. It had a high waistline and hugged her booty as it reached all the way down to the ground. The Ridiculousness star completed her look with a pair of heeled sandals that peeked through.

Chanel wore her hair down in a middle part and her long locks were straight with bright brown highlights that glowed in the light. She accessorized with a pair of reflective sunglasses with green and yellow hues in the lenses.

Behind her was a small, rectangular pool with a couple of floaties. One was pink and the other featured tropical plants. Further beyond that on the other side of the patio were black-and-white striped outdoor furniture with a matching umbrella. Moreover, directly behind the sensation were concrete steps that led to a living area with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.

The update is gathering steam and has received over 32,400 likes in the first 25 minutes since it went live. Chanel’s adoring followers took to the comments section with their various compliments.

“Looking sweet like always,” raved a social media user.

“This hair color is sooo good on u,” observed a second fan.

“Woah so pretty and beautiful,” gushed another supporter.

“@chanelwestcoast love your style.. I watch @ridiculousness Cuz its funny as hell and because of u!!!” exclaimed a fourth admirer.

In addition, Chanel flaunted her flirty side in another update yesterday. That time, she opted for a lacy slip dress and matching fingerless gloves. The ensemble was nude with floral accents throughout. It hugged her curves tightly and she completed her look with a pair of light pink stilettos. Her makeup application matched her look, and she rocked shimmery pink and purple eyeshadow and glossy lipstick. The bombshell sported a ton of sparkling jewelry and was photographed blowing a kiss.