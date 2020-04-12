Bianca Taylor Leaves Little To The Imagination In Black Latex Bikini

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing two-piece.

On Saturday, April 11, fitness model Bianca Taylor uploaded a series of suggestive snaps for her 730,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The provocative pictures, taken in Los Angeles, California, show the digital influencer posing in front of a white backdrop. She flaunted her fantastic physique in a black latex bikini, embellished with silver lettering that read “baby girl,” from the clothing company Dolls Kill. The skimpy ensemble put her incredible curves and washboard abs on full display. Bianca kept the sexy look relatively simple and only accessorized with her signature silver hoop nose ring.

For the photo shoot, the 26-year-old styled her long locks in tousled waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful brown eyes pop with peach-colored eyeshadow and voluminous lashes. The striking application also featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, the tattooed model stood with her shoulders back, as she grasped the straps of her bikini top. The following photo consisted of a close-up shot that showed Bianca turning her head and gazing directly into the camera, with her mouth slightly open. The final picture focused on her ample cleavage.

In the caption, the social media sensation quoted lyrics from the song “Candy” by Doja Cat. Bianca also asked her followers to let her know which of the three photos did they prefer. In addition, she encouraged fans to visit her personal website.

Many of Bianca’s admirers quickly flocked to the comments section to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

“2 because I love your face,” wrote one commenter.

“Number one!! You look phenomenal beautiful,” remarked a different devotee.

Some followers, however, noted that they had difficulty choosing a favorite image.

“@biancataylorm I liked all 3 picture baby,” said a fan.

“All of the above,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a heart-eye, heart, and fire emoji to the comment.

The Instagram star graciously responded to some of the comments. Fans seemed to adore the provocative post as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes.

Bianca is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a cheeky pink bodysuit. That post has been liked over 28,000 times since it was shared.