Steph Rayner Rocks A Stylish Coat And See-Through Leggings, Ditches Shirt And Bra In New Snap

Australian model Steph Rayner recently took to her Instagram page and shared a hot new update with her 551,000 followers.

In the picture, which was posted on Saturday, April 11, Steph could be seen rocking a stylish check-patterned coat that she teamed with a pair of see-through leggings. To spice things up, she ditched her shirt and bra to show off major skin. In keeping with the photo-sharing platform’s policy on nudity, however, she censored her breasts with the help of her hands.

In terms of her beauty looks, Steph opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades to complement her outfit. The application featured foundation, a nude lipstick, a stroke of nude blush, gray eyeshadow, lined eyes, and well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses down allowed them to cascade over her back and left shoulder. As for jewelry, she kept it very simple by only opting for a delicate gold pendant.

For the photoshoot, she stood in a nondescript location, next to a window. And to the excitement of her fans, she posted two pics. In the first one, she stood straight, censored her breasts with her hands, puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera. In the second one, she slightly tilted her body and looked straight into the camera.

In the caption, Steph informed her fans that her outfit and post were sponsored by the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. Within four hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 10,000 likes, while fans also flocked to the comments section and posted several messages to compliment her amazing figure and sense of style.

“This is very unfair! There should be a limit to teasing,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“So sexy! I love you, baby,” another user confessed his feelings.

“Now, please, remove your hand [from your chest],” a third user flirtatiously wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s attire.

“That’s actually a really cool blazer [heart-eyed emoji],” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “beautiful Australian girl,” “incredible,” and “you’re just awesome,” to express their admiration for Steph.

Apart from her followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and IG influencers, including Lauren Dascalo, Gabby Epstein, Natalie Roser, and Manuela Alvarez Hernandez.

Even though Steph routinely shares her sexy pics on Instagram, she has started sharing more during the ongoing global quarantine. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently wowed her fans by posting a sexy snap in which she rocked pink lace lingerie enhanced with a series of realistic bright sparkles.