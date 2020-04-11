WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Threatens To Knock Out Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey continues to make enemies with the WWE women’s division. The former Raw Women’s Champion is under fire regarding comments in which she called wrestling “fake.” However, while some superstars have criticized the UFC Hall of Famer, Nia Jax has gone one step further and threatened to beat her up.

The Monday Night Raw superstar, who recently returned to action, took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal that she’s more than happy to ignore orders from WWE management in order to get to Rousey.

“I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F*** out! #TestMeB**ch.”

While this could all be part of a work, this isn’t the first time where Jax has been critical of Rousey. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she alluded to the former UFC star injuring Alexa Bliss during a program between the pair in 2018. While Jax didn’t mention Rousey by name, the process of elimination more or less confirmed she was talking about her.

However, it remains to be seen if Rousey will even return to WWE and fight Jax. The former Raw Women’s Champion hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 35, having reportedly stepped away to start a family. She also said she has no interest in working a full-time WWE schedule ever again, and might not even come back at all.

The former MMA star hasn’t made efforts to build bridges with the WWE superstars whom she’s upset either. As documented by WrestlingNews.co, she accused upset superstars of having “huge soft egos” and doubled down on claims that their profession is fake, saying that it’s insulting to real combat sports athletes to claim otherwise.

Lana was especially angry at Rousey’s comments, and cited several superstars whose careers came to an abrupt end due to injuries that came through wrestling. This is the general consensus among the rest of her critics as well. While the matches are pre-determined, the risks wrestlers take every time they step into the ring are undeniable.

Of course, there is also the possibility that Rousey is working fans and WWE superstars. She has echoed similar views in the past for storyline purposes, most notably during her feud with Becky Lynch and on episodes of Total Divas.