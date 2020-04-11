Hannah Brown Shares New Instagram Photo In Support Of Children’s Hospital Week

Hannah Brown is advocating for hospitalized children in her latest post.

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown took to Instagram on Saturday with a stunning photo of herself and a very important message. Brown is advocating for hospitalized children in honor of Children’s Hospital Week which lasts from April 6 through April 12.

In the photo, which was shared on Saturday, April 12, Brown leans in close to the camera and smiles for a selfie. She opted for a full face of natural looking makeup complete with mascara, shimmery eyeshadow, some rosy blush and light pink lip gloss. Brown wore a white sweater with a low neckline showing off the deep tan she got while spending several weeks lounging by the beach in Jupiter, Florida with her ex Tyler Cameron and his friends.

The former reality television star stuck with simple accessories, including a pair of gold hoop earrings and a gold ring on her middle finger. However, the most important accessory Brown showed off was a yellow band-aid on one hand. On the band-aid is a hashtag reading “#Children’sHospitalWeek.”

In her caption, Brown emphasized how important it is right now more than ever to support hospitals as medical professionals and hospital staff put their lives on the line to fight COVID-19. The organization CMN Hospitals works to raise money for children’s hospitals that are on the frontlines of fighting the coronavirus. Social media users have been encouraged to wear a band-aid on one hand to help promote the support of children’s hospitals. Celebrities like Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian have posted photos similar to Brown’s to help spread awareness about the organization.

Brown’s Instagram followers were happy to see her support of such a great causes and the photo quickly racked up over 100,000 likes in only a few hours. Many social media users commended her for using her platform for good.

“You’re amazing Hannah. Thank you for speaking up and supporting causes like these,” one fan told her.

“You have such a beautiful heart and soul. Thanks for using your platform to help those in need,” another person wrote.

“Thought I couldn’t love you more but I was wrong! Thank you thank you for using your platform for a cause as amazing as CMN!” gushed another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown and her former fling Cameron have sparked relationship rumors of late after she spent the beginning half of quarantine with him. She has since returned home to be with her family in Alabama. Neither Cameron nor Brown have confirmed their relationship status.