Sierra Skye Sports Curve-Hugging Leopard-Print Onesie And Black Face Mask In New Instagram Photo

Sierra Skye gave her millions of Instagram followers a treat on Saturday when she popped up on their timelines in a very eye-catching outfit. In the shared clip, the model and influencer rocked a sleeveless leopard-print onesie. The curve-hugging ensemble came down to her mid-thigh and Sierra paired the look with a black face mask, a nod to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She also wore chunky white sneakers and gold hoop earrings as accessories.

Sierra swept her hair into a messy bun for the photoshoot but left a couple of tendrils out at the front which fell on either side of her face.

The snapshot was captured while Sierra posed outside. With the camera positioned behind her, she stood with on leg on an outdoor sofa which drew attention to her pert posterior. She sent a smoldering stare over her shoulder toward the camera, and her eyes were all the more entrancing thanks to the mask covering the rest of her face.

In her caption, Sierra revealed that this was a promotional post for a company called Corona Nova, a face-mask seller. Sierra also used her caption to inform her fans that she was quarantining and encouraged them to wear masks and to “stay healthy and safe.”

The post has been liked more than 25,000 times and over 180 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans expressed their admiration for Sierra’s physical appearance.

“You make everything look cute even when we are quarantined! I love you, baby girl! Glad to see you are wearing your mask! Stay safe!” one fan wrote.

“You are a beauty,” another added. “Stay safe, Sierra.”

“Watch out! The wild animal escaped from the jungle! Hot!!!” a third Instagram user quipped.

“You could have a bag over your head and you would still be beautiful,” a fourth Instagram user gushed.

Others seemed unable to express their animation with words and instead opted to fill their comment with collections of emoji.

Sierra is likely used to getting these types of comments under her Instagram uploads. She received similar compliments when she posted a photo of herself rocking a black crop top emblazoned with the word “Honey” in capital letters. She paired the top with a snug black miniskirt.

“You my honey?” she asked in the caption before including a white heart emoji in the caption.

The post has been liked close to 70,000 times and more than 220 Instagram users have commented on it.