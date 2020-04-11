WWE News: Ronda Rousey Fires Back At Superstars And Fans Following Criticism Over ‘Fake’ Fighting Comments

According to WrestlingNews.co, Ronda Rousey has issued a statement after being on the receiving end of some heavy criticism from members of the WWE locker room. The former Raw Women’s Champion drew the ire of Lana and Alexa Bliss this weekend over comments she made in a recent interview claiming that wrestling was fake. However, the UFC Hall of Famer isn’t backing down amid the controversy.

According to Rousey, she understands the toll in-ring competition has on wrestlers’ bodies. She then went on to say that doesn’t mean her original comments are wrong, and she stands by her claims about wrestling being fake, as it’s disrespectful to combat sports performers to suggest that it’s not.

“Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling “fake fights for fun” has never been in a REAL fight. While you all are tiptoeing around bruising some pro wrestlers’ huge soft egos — no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you’re insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism. Yes, I understand, wrestling 300 days a year for years on end is incredibly tough on the body and a difficult profession — but do you know what would happen if you got in 300 REAL fights in a year? You would be dead.”

When your trending again just hanging out at home… pic.twitter.com/A2NFxcgsAg — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 11, 2020

The WWE superstars who have responded to Rousey believe that she’s disrespecting those who have been injured because of wrestling. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, Lana cited Paige, Tyson Kidd and Edge in her response, as all three performers were forced to retire as a result of career-ending injuries that were picked up in the ring.

Alexa Bliss, meanwhile, referenced the concussion injuries that kept her out of action for almost a year. She also seemed to throw some shade at Rousey with her tweet, as “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” was allegedly responsible for two of those concussions.

During the interview that started all of the drama, Rousey also claimed that she has no interest in ever working a full-time schedule with the company again. According to the former Raw Women’s Champion, it isn’t worth the effort because fans don’t appreciate her.

Rousey is expected to return to the company at some point, but her recent words have left her future in sports entertainment up in the air. Of course, it’s also possible that her recent comments are a work in an effort to start storylines and gain some heat among the WWE Universe, but that’s all speculation for now.