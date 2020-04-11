Maria Eduarda Shows Off Her Buxom Physique In Animal-Print Lingerie Set

Brazilian fitness model Maria Eduarda, who is famous for posting her skin-baring snaps on Instagram every week, recently took to her page and shared yet another sexy lingerie snap to tease her fans.

In the pic, which was uploaded on Saturday, April 11, the 22-year-old model could be seen rocking a revealing animal-print lingerie set that allowed her to show off her incredible assets, particularly a glimpse of cleavage and her sexy thighs. Maria also wore a matching gown atop her lingerie set for an extra tinge of glam.

Staying true to her signature style, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured foundation, coral blush, light-brown eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined, dark eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application with a maroon lipstick that accentuated her luscious lips.

Maria wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and bosoms, while she also had her manicured nails painted with a black polish.

In terms of accessories, Maria opted for a delicate pendant and a gold bracelet. For the snap, she stood next to a kitchen counter while holding a cup of tea in her hands. She looked toward the floor, sexily parted her lips and slightly bent her legs to strike a pose.

She included a caption in Portuguese, and according to a Google translation, she asked her fans if they like to add sugar in their tea or an artificial sweetener.

Within two hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 10,800 likes. That’s not all, but Maria’s fans also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 260 replies in which they praised her for her amazing figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“I prefer sweetener over sugar! You’re perfect, my princess! Kisses for you,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Wow!! You have a beautiful body and you are sweeter than honey. Love you so much, Maria,” another admirer wrote.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world!” a third user chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower remarked on the model’s ensemble.

“Wow, what a sexy outfit. You are so hot and beautiful,” they wrote.

While some fans used words and phrases like “you’re a goddess,” “so sexy,” and “simply irresistible,” to express their admiration for Maria, others posted countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji to let her know how much they adore her.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of her fellow models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Juliana Lemes, Jackie Janzer, and Melissa Paixao.