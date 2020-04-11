Rachel Dillon Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs In Black Bandeau Top And Tiger Print Leggings For New Core Workout

Bikini fitness champion Rachel Dillion gave her fans a heft dose of workout motivation on Saturday with the latest video on her Instagram page. In the video, the brunette beauty rocked a black bandeau top, a pair of high-waisted shorts, and black socks for a circuit that focused on training her abdominal muscles.

She started her workout with a series of mountain climbers. For this exercise, she got into a standard push-up position and then slowly slid her foot forward toward her opposite arm, crossing her knee under her torso

In the second video, she completed a set of kick sits which were similar to the mountain climbers but she extended her leg forward after each repetition.

After that, she tackled a set of knee tucks, which required her to slide her feet forward simultaneously while propping her upper body up with her arms. She followed each repetition with a single-leg knee raise.

And then in the fourth and final video in the series, Rachel performed a series of “Spidermans.” Starting off in the pushup position, she slid one foot up to the side, twisting her pelvis downward as she did so.

In her caption, Rachel instructed fans to spend 30 seconds on each exercise and to take a ten-second break before progressing to the next exercise. She also said that she had underestimated how challenging the workout would be while wearing socks.

In the comments section, fans seemed entranced by her good looks and advanced fitness level.

“Amazing workout and stunning in tiger stripes,” one Instagram user wrote before adding four heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“You’re so graceful and strong!! I tried to do Spidermans and I fell on my face,” another person wrote.

Others praised the combination of exercises that Rachel included in her workout.

“I love working core,” another Instagram user added. “This is such a short and sweet workout.”

And others expressed an eagerness to attempt the workout themselves.

“Going to try this tonight. Ty!!” a fourth supporter wrote.

While she focused on her abs in this video series, she shared a full-body workout in one of her previous posts. Dressed in a white sports bra and tropical print shorts, she completed a circuit that included pop squats, jumping lunges, half burpees, and walkouts into pushups.

“No equipment, just you and 12-16MINS of work depending on the intensity level you choose,” she wrote in the caption.

The post has been liked more than 13,000 times as of this writing.