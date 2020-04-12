Blac Chyna Shows A Hint Of Underboob In Sultry Instagram Photo

Blac Chyna‘s latest Instagram photo featured the Fashion Nova brand ambassador posing in a tiny blouse and cheetah-print pants.

She faced the camera directly, tilting her body to the side and flaunting her curves.

Chyna’s black, off-the-shoulder shirt featured a bandeau-like bra that covered everything but the bottom of her bust, which peeked out underneath the fabric. The top was slightly low-cut, showing off her cleavage and cleavage piercing, which glinted in the light. The sheer sleeves billowed out and cinched at her wrists.

The skintight pants were a golden-brown with black-and-brown cheetah-print spots emblazoned on them. They sat snugly on her waist and showcased her curvaceous derriere.

Her taut and toned midriff was on full display, and a hint of her belly button appeared above the pants. A large, multicolored tattoo was visible on her stomach.

She wore her hair platinum blond and parted to the side. Her medium-length tresses tumbled down her shoulders in beachy waves, ending bluntly at the top of her chest. The soft waves framed her face.

Her stiletto-shaped nails were lacquered with a black polish and featured a white, intricate design.

Chyna wore a full face of makeup. Her light brown brows were brushed and filled in with pencil, arching over her honey brown eyes. She wore a champagne shimmer on her eyelids that touched her brow bone. Her black eyeliner winged out, giving her a cat-eye look. Her feathery lashes curled upwards and fanned out. Kohl liner rimmed her waterline, and her lower lashes were coated with black mascara. A golden hue was brushed under her eyes.

She wore bronzer on the apples of her cheeks, making her cheekbones pop. Her pout was lined with a mocha-colored liner, and filled in with a mocha-colored gloss.

At the time of this writing, Chyna’s seductive photo racked up 23,500 likes and close to 250 comments. Her 16.6 million followers flocked to the comments section to tell her their thoughts on her latest Fashion Nova look.

“Chy we not ready,” one fan replied, including a heart-eye emoji.

“Hottie mam,” said another, punctuating the comment with a flame emoji.

“Goddess,” wrote a third social media user, adding a red heart.

“Nah this is a look,” said a fourth follower, writing out a string of yellow hearts.

As Blac Chyna fans and The Inquisitr readers know, Chyna often shares snapshots of herself wearing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. In one of her most recent looks, she appeared in panties and an open button-down shirt, wearing nothing underneath.