WWE News: Top ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Denies Heel Turn Claims

Big Show surprised fans on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw by making a surprise appearance and challenging Drew McIntyre to a WWE Championship match. While “The World’s Largest Athlete” didn’t win the title, the match was criticized by some fans, with many claiming that the veteran superstar had turned heel again.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Big Show confirmed that he hadn’t turned heel again. While he did make a joke about turning heel more than “NASCAR” given how many times he’s flip-flopped between playing babyfaces and villains throughout his career, he stated that he challenged the champion because he’s a fan of McIntyre’s work and believes he has what it takes to be a great champion.

“I’ve been a WWE competitor for four decades, and a lot of the locker room was my responsibility — that’s what happens for the old guys. I was a fan of Drew’s 10 years ago. It didn’t work out, and that happens, but the way he’s come back and conducted himself, with all his focus, I wanted to show people the Drew McIntyre that I know. And I can testify that Drew’s Claymore Kick will knock a few fillings loose. He’s one tough son of a gun.”

Big Show went on to say that the Scottish superstar is the champion Monday Night Raw deserves right now, and he’s looking forward to seeing him in action against his future title challengers.

When asked about the possibility of turning heel again down the line, Big Show revealed that he’s showing his “soft” side these days, and the villainous iterations of his character might be a thing of the past. Of course, while he’s in the twilight stage of his career, Big Show is still an active member of the roster, so anything is possible as long as he is still an in-ring competitor or on-air personality.

Big Show recently returned to WWE television following five hip surgeries. During his absence, some fans believed that he’d quietly retired, but he shocked the WWE Universe when he showed up earlier this year to help Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in their feud with Seth Rollins and his faction.

During the interview, the veteran revealed that he’s currently in the best shape he’s been in for years, and he is always open to stepping into the squared circle should WWE creative have something for him to do.