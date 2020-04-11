Suzy Cortez Shares NSFW Topless Shot While Clad In Bunny Ears & Chocolate Pants

Suzy Cortez put on another tantalizing display on her Instagram account yesterday to celebrate Easter. Her April 10 upload proved to be one of her hottest in recent memory as she stripped down to only a pair of chocolate pants to ring in the holiday.

The NSFW shot captured Cortez in a room that appeared to be in her home. The Brazilian beauty, who recently played soccer in a bikini, did not add a geotag to share her exact location, but she appeared to be in a living room with a big, marble wall behind her. The chic setting featured floor-to-ceiling windows as well as a cream-colored couch with luxurious grey velvet pillows that were outlined in red. However, it was Cortez who stole the show, standing in profile directly in front of the camera in minimal clothing.

The sizzling snap showed the model gazing into the camera with an alluring stare. She nearly let it all hang out, going topless and covering her chest with only one of her hands. Her bronze arms and trim tummy looked incredible against the light background, and a few of her dark tattoos were also on display in the image.

Her pants, or lack thereof, were just as sizzling as the top of her outfit with the model adding a layer of sweetness. Instead of the traditional shorts or bikini bottoms that she often wears on social media, Cortez went pantsless, covering her lower half in chocolate syrup. The smooth texture of the chocolate against her skin, as well as her derriere and toned legs, teased fans.

To celebrate the occasion, Suzy added a pair of large white bunny ears on top of her head while letting her long, dark tresses cascade over her shoulder and chest. Cortez styled her hair in spiral curls while also getting her glam on.

In addition to defined brows, the Brazilian model sported a layer of pink blush and shimmery highlighter, completing the look with a clear gloss on her full lips. Her update has proven to be a fan favorite with more than 20,000 likes and 280-plus comments so far.

“The striking, beautiful curves her beauty is exótic,” one follower gushed, adding a red heart and bunny emoji.

“Well happy Easter to you too,” another one of the model’s fans wrote on the cheeky post.

“You the best. Stay home and stay say, my queen,” a third admirer added alongside a few flame emoji.

Most of the comments were in Spanish with a few in English.