Draya Michele Lies In The Ocean In A Black Bikini

Draya Michele has been posting bikini pics since four days ago on Instagram, including her newest snap that showed her rocking a black bikini in the ocean. The stunner posed in the water and gave a fierce look for the popular photo that has been liked over 131,500 times so far.

In the picture, Draya lied on her side and propped herself up with her left arm. She crossed her right knee in front and accentuated her curves as she placed her right hand in front of her midriff. She gazed into the distance and parted her lips slightly.

The bombshell was submerged in several inches of water with the backdrop revealing a rocky coastline with green trees and lawn.

Her bikini top had structured cups with thick halter-style straps and a matching pair of dark bikini bottoms that left her hips bare. She wore her hair down in a middle part and slicked behind her shoulders. Draya also accessorized with large, white hoop earrings that popped against her dark hair. Plus, she sported a circular charm necklace that brought attention to her cleavage and a thick gold bracelet.

The image was shot on a partially cloudy day with the backdrop revealing a mostly hazy sky. However, the sun shone down on the stunner and her skin glowed in the light.

Moreover, the cutie’s many fans stopped by with a variety of messages for her in the comments section. This included a shout-out from fellow model, Shanina Shaik.

“I remember this! Such a good trip!” she exclaimed, punctuating her message with a red heart emoji, although she nor Draya revealed additional information about the location.

“Little mermaid saves the day!” complimented a second admirer.

Others responded to the caption as Draya alluded to the coronavirus quarantine.

“Can’t nobody come get you, it’s ghetto everywhere,” wrote a third social media user, and their message has been liked over 30 times.

“I wonder how they island lockdown going,” mused another follower.

Plus, Draya posted another bikini pic a couple of days ago, that time opting for an all-white outfit. In addition to her tiny bikini top with sparkling silver straps and matching thong bottoms, she rocked an off-white bucket hat. The model sat up with her right knee popped and bent her other leg. She gazed directly at the camera and the sunshine drenched her figure and left her skin looking flawless. Behind her was a white brick wall.