Janna Breslin Works Out In The Sun, Shows Off Her Amazing Abs And Perfect Biceps On Instagram

American fitness model Janna Breslin recently went online and posted a very hot workout snap on Instagram to mesmerize her legions of followers.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Saturday, April 11, Janna could be seen rocking a gray spots bra that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage. She teamed the bra with minuscule, camo-print underwear that drew viewers’ attention toward her sexy thighs and her sculpted abs. That’s not all, but the skin-baring ensemble also enabled her to flaunt her well-toned legs.

The picture was captured while Janna was working out in her garden, soaking up the sun. She could be seen lifting dumbells — a move that accentuated her perfect biceps. The California native looked toward the ground and parted her lips to strike a pose. She decided to go with a no-makeup look, tied her hair in a bun and, accessorized with a gray cap.

She included a long caption with her post in which she tried to convince her followers to stick to their goals. Janna stated that irrespective of the nature of the goal — be it physical, financial, or emotional, among others — people often stop pursuing them because they lose confidence in their abilities. She then pointed out that successful people do not have fixed goals. Instead, they keep their goals flexible so that the goals are more achievable through adaptation and the adoption of new strategies.

Within an hour of going live, the snap garnered more than 11,000 likes and above 170 comments in which fans and followers not only praised Janna’s amazing physique but they also thanked her for sending out a motivational message.

“Can I work out with you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I usually give up because I love ice cream too much. lol,” another user confessed.

In response, Janna wrote that one can love ice cream and still not give up.

“Wow! So glad I followed you! The caption and the pic speak for [themselves]. Just awesome!!! GREAT ACHIEVEMENT!!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Thanks!! I needed that after some major upsets! Happy Easter,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “amazing,” “you’re phenomenal,” and “you look incredible,” to express their admiration for the model.

Janna not only treats her Instagram fans to her workout and bikini photos but she also shows off her glamorous side by rocking sexy dresses from time to time. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, she posted a snap last month in which she was featured dressed up in a sexy black ensemble, one that she teamed with a pair of high heels.