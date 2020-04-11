WWE News: Positive Coronavirus Case Confirmed

According to a report published by Fightful on Saturday, a WWE employee has tested positive for coronavirus. The article also states that several superstars and employees approached the outlet throughout the week to notify them of an alleged case in the company. The site subsequently gained access to a memo sent out to WWE employees confirming the rumors, and now the company has released an official statement to the public.

The statement is similar to the one received by Fightful earlier in the week, and states that the infected party contracted the virus following the company’s recent television tapings, which were recorded in a batch to ensure that there is content for the coming weeks while employees self-isolate.

“A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19. We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.”

The infected employee hasn’t consented to their name being shared at the time of this writing. However, they are reportedly feeling much better, and did confirm that they hadn’t been in contact with other employees before or after testing positive.

The news has also been met with a mixed response by WWE employees. According to the report, several were upset with the working environment during the last set of tapings. However, another stated they weren’t worried about the virus and were more than happy to work throughout the pandemic because they wanted to justify their pay.

Of course, this news will undoubtedly draw some criticism toward Vince McMahon’s recent decision to press ahead with WWE programming as normal, even though other sporting competitions have postponed all upcoming events. As documented by Pro Wrestling Sheet, the WWE chairman reportedly wants to resume live shows from the Performance Center, starting with the next episode of Monday Night Raw.

The company’s measures for taking precautions to provide safety has also been criticized in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, former WWE superstar Ryback called the company’s doctors “corrupt” and stated that WWE’s medical professionals have been “screening the talent” as opposed to legitimately testing them for COVID-19.