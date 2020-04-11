Kelly Gale Exposes Chest In Drenched Tank Top

Kelly Gale took to her Instagram page today to share a revealing photo and it was arguably one of the most raunchy shares as of late. The stunner rocked a tight, white tank top that was drenched and therefore left little to the imagination.

The model was photographed outside and appeared to be at the beach. The water made up the entire backdrop and glimmered in the bright sunlight.

Kelly stood with her body angled towards the camera and gazed into the distance. She had a flirty expression on her face with her lips slightly parted. Moreover, the cutie rocked a high bun and her locks appeared a little wet. She posed with her hands in her hair as she was presumably fixing her bun and she left her elbows out to the sides.

The shirt that she wore was tied at her midriff and helped to emphasize her chest as her top clung to her curves. The shirt had thick straps and thin, black trim with a high neckline that obscured her cleavage. However, her nipples were hard to miss.

Kelly accessorized with sparkling stud earrings and a couple of gold necklaces. The shorter one had a small charm and the longer one featured a larger geometric charm.

The image was taken on a sunny day and there were bright reflections by her ears. Plus, there was a lens flare by her chest that added to the summery atmosphere.

There were two accounts that were tagged in the post: photographer Cameron Hammond and his agent and producer, Rachel Gill Hammond.

The update has garnered over 41,800 likes in the first three hours since it was posted and her followers left many compliments for her in the comments section.

“This looks like it was taken with proper film versus digital – do you know if it was?” asked a curious admirer.

“It was taken with film :),” confirmed Kelly.

“Pure inspiration,” gushed a second social media user.

“What an amazing picture,” declared another fan.

“How can anyone be this perfect,” raved a fourth supporter.

In addition, Kelly posted another revealing photo on March 31, that time rocking a tight pink sports bra and dark leggings. She posed on a light railing and perched in front of an incredible sweeping backdrop with trees and cliffs. The model’s fit physique was on full show and her toned abs were hard to miss. She completed her outfit with a pair of dark sneakers and a black beanie that read “NASA” in white lettering.