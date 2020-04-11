Abigail Ratchford Showcases Her Curves In A Plunging Crop Top

Abigail Ratchford sizzled in her latest Instagram upload, posting a Boomerang video of herself modeling a knotted, low-cut crop top that flaunted her assets.

The model tilted her chin up-and-down in the short clip, her head moving while the rest of her upper body stayed perfectly still. The bright white top stood out against her tanned skin, a hint of a sleeve curling over one shoulder. The shirt boasted a deep V-neck that reached the bottom of the garment. The hem of the blouse was knotted in the middle.

Abigail’s ample bust took center stage in the sultry video, barely contained by the shirt. Her chest almost spilled out of the tiny top.

Her taut and toned midriff was on display, peeking out beneath the crop top.

Her voluminous, jet black hair tumbled down her shoulders in a tangle of shiny curls. Her tresses framed her face before curling outwards as the strands hit her cheeks.

Abigail captioned the clip with an update on her life, revealing she had previously been sick but was now on the mend.

Abigail wore a full face of makeup, which only added to the seductive look.

Her dark brows were shaped and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her olive green eyes. Sparkly shadow glittered on her lids and in the inner corners of her eyes. Her feathery lashes curled upwards and fanned outwards. Her lower lashes were coated with black mascara. Kohl liner rimmed her waterline.

Her cheeks were contoured with bronzer, which made her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was lined with a dusty rose color, and filled in with a frosty pink gloss. She puckered her lips slightly, and her followers caught a glimpse of her pearly white teeth.

Within an hour of posting the clip, the sexy Boomerang racked up 37,000 views and more than 400 comments. In the comments section of the post, Abigail’s 9.1 million followers wished her well and praised her latest shot.

“Gorgeous,” wrote one fan, punctuating their comment with a red heart. “Glad your [sic] feeling better.”

“You are so beautiful,” commented a second social media user, adding a string of heart-eye emoji.

“You are unreal,” said another in awe.

“Glad you’re doing better,” a fourth user added, including heart-eye emoji.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Abigail Ratchford frequently shares risqué photos and videos on her Instagram grid and story.

Her most recent post prior to this one featured the model lying in a bed wearing completely sheer lingerie.