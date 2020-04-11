Donald Trump’s Fear Of The ‘Deep State’ Clouded Early Coronavirus Warnings, Report Says

A Saturday report from The New York Times sheds light on Donald Trump‘s coronavirus response and the factors that led to his early refusal to act on the warnings he received about its severity, including his fear of the “deep state.”

Given that the coronavirus was unfolding amid the Senate trial, Trump was reportedly wary of acting on the virus partly because of his paranoia over the deep state government officials he believes were waiting to thwart his presidency. As noted by The New York Times, such government officials were likely the people whose expertise could have guided him to a response that would have been more effective in preserving American lives.

According to the report, Trump received warnings of the virus’s severity throughout January from everyone from top White House advisers to intelligence agencies and experts in his cabinet departments. In particular, Dr. Carter Mecher, senior adviser at the Department of Veterans Affairs, attempted to connect with public health experts throughout government and universities and warn of the expected scope of the virus.

Despite calls for quick, aggressive action, Trump was allegedly more focused on preserving the economy.

“The president, though, was slow to absorb the scale of the risk and to act accordingly, focusing instead on controlling the message, protecting gains in the economy and batting away warnings from senior officials,” the report reads.

“It was a problem, he said, that had come out of nowhere and could not have been foreseen.”

As reported by Axios, Trump’s recent firing of Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson is a sign of Trump’s war on the deep state government officials he believes are out to get him. Notably, Atkinson was the official who notified Congress of the whistleblower complaint that led to the impeachment probe that ultimately impeached him on two counts.

“People being considered for high-level positions or promotions are being asked flatly by White House officials if they voted for Trump,” the Axios report reads, highlighting Trump’s paranoia.

According to the report, Trump’s Republican allies are helping him target IG’s across all government layers.

Trump has also addressed his purported deep state enemies while addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, The Independent reported. During a White House press conference with the coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci famously appeared to facepalm as the president went on a tangent about the State Department and its alleged deep staters.

The president began by noting that he wanted Secretary of State Pompeo to return to the State Department.

“I’d like him to go back to the State Department, or as they call it, ‘the Deep State Department’.”