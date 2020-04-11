Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Bodacious Derriere In Revealing Thong One-Piece

Bombshell Natalia Garibotto stunned thousands of fans on social media after she shared a series of sexy new snapshots of herself on Saturday, April 11. The social media star took to Instagram to share the post with her 2.1 million followers, as it quickly became a hit.

The 26-year-old model, who is from Brazil, switched between a number of sultry poses in the slideshow — which consisted of two photos — as she was photographed indoors inside of a bedroom. She exuded a sexy yet playful vibe as she pouted with her mouth parted and posed atop a bed. She further posed with a box of Cocoa Puffs cereal in one of the snaps.

Natalia’s long brunette locks, which featured blond highlights, did not appear to be styled as they cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder in slight natural looking waves.

Furthermore, she sported a full face of makeup in the snaps that brought out her natural beauty and complemented her tanned skin-tone, including bronzer, foundation, a brown lipgloss, filled-in eyebrows, eyeshadow, and mascara. What took center stage in the photos, however, was the model’s killer curves, as she flaunted her famous figure in a skimpy one-piece.

The one-piece, which featured a gold and brown snakeskin design, may have had long sleeves but it still left very little to the imagination. As the garment’s briefs were designed in a Brazilian-style thong cut, it had no trouble displaying almost all of Natalia’s bodacious derriere. The off-the-shoulder one-piece also featured an extremely high-waisted design that highlighted the model’s curvaceous hips while simultaneously drawing attention to her tiny core.

Natalia was likely photographed inside of her residence though she did not state that directly. Furthermore, she indicated in the post’s caption that the scandalous one-piece was designed and manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing retailer she is partnered with.

She also joked in the post’s caption about the filter she chose, claiming that it made her feet look “dirty.”

The revealing snapshots were instantly received with a large amount of support from many of Natalia’s fans and accumulated more than 36,000 likes since going live Saturday afternoon. Additionally, more than 300 fans took to the comments section to offer Natalia praise on her enviable physique, and her daring outfit.

“Beautiful body with a beautiful face,” one user commented.

“Oh damn mama,” a second user added, following their sentiment with a heart eye emoji.

“You’re incredible, very adorable,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You look stunning,” a fourth fan asserted.

Natalia has shared more than one smoking-hot look on her Instagram this past week. On April 7, she posted a two-photo slideshow of herself in a skimpy two-piece pink bikini that showed off her famous curvy figure, per The Inquisitr. The sexy series received more than 69,000 likes.