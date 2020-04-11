Chloe Saxon Goes Skintight In A Tight White Sports Bra & Matching Shorts In Bed

Chloe Saxon looked casual and sexy in her latest Instagram post on Friday. She gave fans a peek at her curves while relaxing in bed.

In the racy post, Chloe looked stunning as she rocked a skintight sports bra that hugged her torso tightly and showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her colossal cleavage.

She added a pair of matching shorts that clung to her curvy hips, round booty, and lean legs. The bottoms rested high on her tiny waist while flaunting her flat tummy in the process. She accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Chloe posed on her side as she lounged in a bed made up with cream-colored blankets. She put her backside in the spotlight as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

The second photo was similar, but featured the model running her fingers through her hair. In the third pic, she sat upright with her hands behind her for balance as she looked away from the camera.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and slicked back into a sleek braid behind her head. The braided strands fell down her back and over her shoulder in the snaps.

She opted for a full face of makeup in the shots. The application consisted of long lashes and black winged eyeliner. She accentuated her eyes further with smoky eye shadow and defined brows. She also added pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter to give her face a warm glow. She completed the bombshell look with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Chloe’s 696,000-plus followers showed their appreciation for the upload by clicking the like button more than 12,000 times since it went live on the platform. Admirers also flooded the comments section with over 200 messages.

“Wow Stunningly Beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Hello looking beautiful,” another agreed.

“Cute in white,” a third social media user stated.

“You look so gorgeous and so lovely love your outfit that your wearing have a good Easter stay safe,” a fourth comment read.

Fans have become accustomed to seeing Chloe rock skimpy little ensembles in her online posts. She’s often seen sporting racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently thrilled her fans when she donned a black sports bra and a pair of matching leggings. That post has garnered more than 15,000 likes and over 200 comments to date.