Kelsey Merritt Sizzles In Nude Bodysuit

Kelsey Merritt recently shared a photo on Instagram that attested to her baking skills, but took to the platform today to post another picture that was all about her figure. The Filipina model showed off her slender physique in a nude bodysuit and noted in the caption that she missed working and tagged Victoria’s Secret.

In the snap, Kelsey stood with her right shoulder facing the camera and angled her back to show off her derrière. She propped out her right foot and placed her hand on her upper thigh. The cutie glanced over at the camera with a hint of a smile on her face with her lips closed, and she wore her hair down in a middle part with luxurious waves.

The VS Angel rocked a nude bodysuit with lacy accents on her chest. Plus, sheer lace made up the bottom of the ensemble and it allowed her to flaunt her booty in a flirtatious way. The hem of the outfit had a scalloped cut and the floral accents added to the feminine vibes.

Kelsey’s makeup application complemented her outfit, and she sported shimmery eyeshadow and pink lipstick. She didn’t wear much foundation, however, and her freckles were hard to miss. Plus, she didn’t appear to be wearing any accessories and the focus was solely on her figure.

The sensation posed in front of a white backdrop in a professional photo studio. The impeccable lighting left her skin glowing.

This was the first image from a photo shoot that Kelsey has shared with her Instagram fans since March 8, so it had been over a month.

The shot has been liked over 13,600 times so far with many fans taking quickly to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Beauty,” raved a supporter.

“Gorgeous,” declared a second admirer.

“That works!!” exclaimed a third social media user, referring to her caption.

“Stunning beauty,” wrote another follower.

Until things get back to normal, Kelsey is likely going to be posting more personal updates of herself making the best out of the coronavirus quarantine.

The bombshell shared another revealing photo on March 18, that time rocking a white bikini with brown accents throughout. Kelsey lied on her back on a white couch and lifted her legs in the air. She held a magazine in her hands and glanced at a photograph of what appeared to be an interior design feature. She wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders and seemed to be enjoying herself. The update has been liked over 78,300 times.