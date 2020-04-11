Linn Lowes Powers Through Ab Workout In Gray Sports Bra And Shorts For New Video Series

Linn Lowes continued to supply her over 2 million with home workout ideas in the latest video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a gray sports bra and shorts, the blond fitness trainer started the ab-focused routine with a series of toe taps. For this exercise, she propped herself up on her arms and kept her knees raised and her feet on the ground. Then she raised one bent leg and stretched the opposite arm toward it. In her caption, she recommended doing 12 of these on each side.

In the second video, she tackled a set of elbow to knee crunches. She lay on her back for this exercise with one hand behind her head. Then she raised her torso as she lifted one knee toward her chest. Her caption suggested 15 repetitions per side.

Linn brought out a long red exercise band in the third video. She placed one end of it around her waist and the other appeared to be anchored around the base of a wardrobe. Linn performed a set of forward and backward jump squats with the band and suggested doing 15 reps.

The fourth video saw Linn tackle a set of under the knee clap crunches. She went back to lying on the floor for this exercise and held her arms over her head. Then she performed the crunch while lifting one knee forward and then clapped her hands beneath it.

Then she did “Y” crunches which were similar to the standard version of the exercise but she did them with her arms above her head and spread wide apart. In the last video of the series, Linn went back to doing jump squats but this time she did them without the resistance band. Instead, she jumped over a speaker which she placed on the floor.

According to Linn’s caption, the first three exercises should be done as a circuit, followed by a minute of rest. The next three exercises should be completed after that, she wrote, and after a 2-minute break circuit one should be repeated.

The post has been liked more than 18,000 times as of this writing and more than 170 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans showered her with praise.

“Queen of home workouts,” one person wrote.

“ABS ABS ABS!!” another wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment. “Love these! The clap crunch is sooo painful haha.”

“Looking good as ever,” a third Instagram user added. “Definitely trying this out.”

And a fourth fan thanked Linn for helping them cope with their coronavirus induced isolation.

“This looks killer,” they wrote before adding a series an applause emoji to their comment. “Thanks for posting so many home workouts!! It makes the quarantine bearable.