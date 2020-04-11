United States Passes Italy For Most Coronavirus Deaths In The World

The United States now has the most coronavirus deaths in the world.

The U.S. overtook Italy on Saturday for the highest reported deaths connected to the pandemic, crossing the 20,000 threshold and now making up nearly 20 percent of all deaths from the virus worldwide, Reuters reported. The rate of deaths topped 2,000 by the end of the week, with experts predicting it will continue to rise for at least some time longer before reaching a peak.

The United States has now topped more than half a million cases of coronavirus as well, the report noted.

The United States had been on pace to surpass Italy, which last month overtook China as the world’s epicenter of the outbreak. Officials in Italy eventually put strict lockdown measures in place in early March, especially in the hardest-hit regions where hospitals became overwhelmed with patients.

These lockdown measures came later in the United States but have since spread across the country, though many regions are still struggling. As Reuters reported, at least some measure of these will need to remain in place for some time going forward.

“Public health experts have warned that the U.S. death toll could reach 200,000 over the summer if unprecedented stay-at-home orders that have closed businesses and kept most Americans indoors are lifted after 30 days,” the report noted.

President Donald Trump has mulled removing some of these restrictions and “reopening” the U.S. economy, though experts have warned that doing so too early would lead to a new surge in cases and deaths. As Reuters noted, governors would also have the authority to override the president’s recommendations, and many appear likely to do so.

Despite the United States now becoming the top country in the world for coronavirus deaths, there are signs that the country could avoid what had been the worst of predictions. As USA Today reported, senior White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week that the predicted death toll could be closer to 60,000 Americans, down from previous projections of between 100,000 and 240,000.

Fauci said in an interview on NBC’s Today show that this showed that social distancing efforts were working.

“The real data are telling us that it is highly likely that we’re having a definite positive effect by this mitigation things that we’re doing – this physical separation – so I believe we are gonna see a downturn in that,” Fauci said, via USA Today. “And it looks more like the 60,000 than the 100,000 to 200,000.”