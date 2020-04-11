Many Americans Are Drinking Alcohol On The Job While Working From Home During Quarantine, Study Suggests

With many Americans working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, some are turning to alcohol, TMZ reported. A new study from the website Alcohol surveyed 3,000 American workers to break down the percentage of people drinking alcohol while working from home in each state.

As seen in a map of the data, the highest numbers are generally observed in the midwest and plains states, such as Montana, Kansas, and Iowa, all of which have percentages in the 40s. But the two highest rates — 50 percent — are in New Hampshire and Virginia. Conversely, the lowest percentages are seen in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Maine, with 8 percent, 13 percent, and 15 percent, respectively.

The drink of choice for working was beer. Of those surveyed, one-in-three said they were more likely to drink alcohol while isolated, and one-fifth of the people surveyed admitted to stockpiling alcohol in anticipation of being forced inside from the pandemic.

As reported by Axios, most governors deemed suppliers of alcoholic beverages as essential businesses amid the closure of non-essential stores, and others allowed restaurants the option of offering alcohol as a carry-out or delivery option. The publication also noted a recent Wall Street Journal report that claimed that alcohol sales at liquor and grocery sales increased by 22 percent for the week ending March 22 in comparison to the same period in 2019.

Across March, wine sales surged by 10 percent, and spirits increase by 9 percent. In addition, Cory Rellas, CEO of the alcohol delivery app Drizly, says the program has experienced 1,600 percent growth in year-over-year new customers.

“The pandemic will have a long-lasting impact on the health of the American people,” Axios writer Sara Fischer said. “Substance abuse, a lack of physical stimulation and unhealthy diets could take a toll on Americans.”

Amid the spike in alcohol consumption, Forbes reported that Surgeon General Jerome Adams, an African American member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, urged people of color to avoid alcohol and drugs

“We need you to do this, if not for yourself, then for your abuela, do it for your granddaddy, do it for your Big Mama, do it for your pop pop,” Adams said.

“Avoid alcohol, tobacco and drugs,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams says at coronavirus briefing. “Call your friends and family. Check in on your mother. She wants to hear from you right now.” pic.twitter.com/FRA5793yZ8 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 10, 2020

Adams’ comment was intended to address the coronavirus and its disproportionate effect on black and Latino people. Although Adams noted they are not believed to be genetically or biologically predisposed to the disease, he claims the groups are “socially predisposed” due to higher incidence of conditions that increase the risk of COVID-19 complications.