Doina Barbaneagra Goes Braless Under A Black Wrap Dress On Instagram: ‘Lady Boss’

Moldovan model Doina Barbaneagra recently went online and wowed her Instagram followers with a very glamorous, yet sexy share.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Saturday, April 11, Doina could be seen rocking a very stylish, black velvet wrap dress that featured a plunging neckline. To spice things up, she ditched her bra and showed off a glimpse of her perky breasts through the revealing ensemble. That’s not all but she also put her sexy thighs on full display to tease her fans.

To complement her glamorous attire, Doina opted for a full face of makeup. The application included a beige foundation that provided full coverage to her face. She dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, opted for a coral eyeshadow, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes, and defined eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application with maroonish-brown lipstick.

She side-swept her brunette tresses to the left and allowed them to fall over her shoulders. Meanwhile, she also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a light-pink polish.

In terms of accessories, Doina opted for a pair of small hoop earrings, a gold bracelet, and a black handbag.

For the snap, she stood straight, tugged at the neckline of her outfit, looked into the camera and parted her lips. According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the Munduk Moding Plantation Nature Resort & Spa, a popular boutique hotel in Indonesia.

In the caption, Doina called herself a “lady boss” and informed her fans that her outfit was sponsored by the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova.

Within seven hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 19,000 likes. Doina’s ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and showered her with numerous compliments, particularly praising her amazing figure and her incredible sense of style.

“I’d speak but first I have to pick my jaw up off the floor,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn, you look so sexy and gorgeous. I don’t know what to say,” another user chimed in.

“Imagine walking into your house and seeing this!!!! Wow!!” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower complimented the model’s sexy outfit.

“LOOKING AMAZINGLY HOOOOOOOOT AND SEXY IN BLACK!!!!!!”

While some fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “you redefine the word divine,” and “incredible hotness,” to express their admiration for Doina, others posted countless hearts, kiss and, fire emoji to let her know how much they adore her.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Katrin Freud and Costina Ana-Maria Munteanu.