Constance Nunes Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Red Bathing Suit: ‘I’m Missing Bikinis’

Constance Nunes rocked a sexy bathing suit look for her latest throwback photo on Instagram. She shared the photo to let her fans know that she was really missing being at the beach.

In the stunning snap, Constance looked smoking hot in a red bikini. The top fastened behind her neck and around her back while exposing her massive cleavage, under boob, and toned arms.

The matching bottoms rested tightly around her tiny waist and boasted a racy cut out to show off her curvy hips and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs can also be seen in the snap.

Constance accessorized the look with a gold bracelet on her wrist and a dainty chain around her neck. She sat on a wooden bench with her legs crossed and her body leaned to the side. She placed on hand on her thigh and the other on the bench for balance as she gave a seductive stare into the camera.

Her long, dark brown hair was worn in a deep side part and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

She also wowed in a full face of makeup. The application consisted of pink eye shadow and sculpted eyebrows, as well as long lashes and black eyeliner to further define her eyes. She complemented her bronzed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the glam look with nude lips.

Many of Constance’s over 667,000 followers showed their support for the post by clicking the like button an impressive 123,000-plus times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also filled the comments section with more than 2,000 messages.

“I have the same kini. Never gonna rock it the way you o though haha,” one follower stated

“Okay you really gotta stop being so sexy…..you’re catching me off guard Constance!” another said.

“GODDESS!!!” a third social media user declared.

“You are beyond perfect!” a fourth person commented.

Constance is as well known for flaunting her enviable curves on Instagram as she is for her amazing work as a car mechanic.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance recently stirred her fans’ interest when she rocked a pair of skintight jeans with revealing holes in the back to show off her bare booty underneath. That post was a hit among her fans, and has earned the model more than 32,000 likes and over 270 comments to date.