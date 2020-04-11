Charly Jordan Stuns In A White Bikini As She Jumps On A Bed In Steamy Video

Charly asked her fans to share their favorite bedroom songs with her.

Charly Jordan captivated her fans with an alluring video that showed the model rocking a bikini in a bedroom instead of on the beach. She also got to get a bit playful by jumping on a bed.

On Saturday, Charly took to Instagram to ask her fans to share their favorite bedroom songs with her. The DJ’s request fittingly included a video that showed her posing on a bed. Charly was rocking a white textured bikini from Revolve. Its ivory color matched the sheets and pillowcases that were part of the set of her video shoot.

Charly’s two-piece included a structured top with thin adjustable shoulder straps that were strung through two silver bolt snaps. The hooks of the snaps were attached to the top’s fixed triangle cups.

The model’s matching bottoms had a thong back that left little of her pert posterior to the imagination. They also had thick side straps, which Charly was wearing pulled up high on her slender hips. The front of the garment was lower, leaving most of her sculpted midriff exposed.

Charly’s beauty look included a glossy red lip, shimmery bronze eye shadow, and black mascara on her fluttery eyelashes. She also had a hint of rosy blush on her cheeks. The model was wearing her long blond hair styled in soft, bouncy curls.

Charly’s video switched between color and black-and-white as brief scenes flashed on the screen. In a few shots, she was wearing a black robe over her bikini. The model was shown lying on a bed with her hair spread out around her, standing up with her fingers buried in her hair, and writhing around on a bed.

There was a stunning shot of Charly tossing her head back so that her hair made a graceful arc. She was also shown gripping the sheets, seductively tugging on her bikini bottoms, and gazing into the camera with a sultry look on her face.

The video ended on a fun note with a shot of Charly laughing and jumping on the bed. She was holding a pillow, which she tossed at the camera.

As of this writing, Charly’s video has been liked over 36,000 times. Many of her Instagram followers ignored her musical request when responding to her post in the comments section.

“Just like a dream,” read one response to her video.

“So beautiful Charly. I love the black and white vibe,” another fan opined.

“Girl you’re fire,” gushed a third admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Charly’s fans also enjoyed the set of throwback bikini photos that she gifted them with earlier this week. The model was pictured rocking a red two-piece and posing on a faceted window.