Babyface Says That He And His Family Recently Tested Positive For COVID-19

Producer, writer, and singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds revealed that his household is currently recovering after testing positive for coronavirus.

The “Breathe Again” writer took to Twitter on Friday, April 10, to share the news with his fans. He posted a written statement that began with him thanking his followers for the birthday wishes they graced him with earlier this week.

The 62-year-old Grammy winner celebrated his birthday on Friday as well. Prior to getting sick, Babyface was set to battle fellow producer and writer Teddy Riley on Instagram Live. The two musicians were slated to go head-to-head and share the hits they have created through the years.

“I would like to warmly thank everyone for all the birthday wishes today,” Babyface wrote to over 96,000 Twitter followers. “I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for Covid19, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.”

According to Us Weekly, Babyface and his wife, Nicole Pantenburg, have one daughter since tying the knot in 2014. He and his ex-wife, Tracey Edmonds, also had two children, sons Brandon and Dylan. Babyface also shared that his family is slowly but surely getting back to health after being diagnosed with the virus.

Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and his family pose backstage at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 48th Annual Induction and Awards / Larry Busacca

The “Whip Appeal” crooner also confirmed that his battle with Riley is still on. The two were supposed to have their live battle on Sunday, April 5. However, the two will now face each other on Saturday, April 18.

The now-viral Instagram sessions began with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, who then encouraged other producers to join in on the fun. Babyface shared that rather than going against Riley, the battle will be a celebration of the milestones they’ve made in music.

“I would like to officially accept the invitation from the legendary Swizz Beatz & Timbaland to participate with my little brother, Teddy Riley in what I’d like to call a Celebration of Black Music Excellence in – Teddy vs. Babyface,” Babyface wrote. “Ladies… put on your red dress…light the candles, pour some wine, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes.”

Babyface joins several celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus over the last few months. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to announce they tested positive, as Hanks was filming a movie in Australia. Since then, celebs like Pink, Idris Elba, Duran Duran’s John Taylor, and Marianne Faithful have come out and shared that they were also battling the illness.

The virus has now reportedly caused over 18,000 deaths nationwide and has 500,000 confirmed cases.