‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease Upcoming Conflict Involving Valentin & Nelle

Valentin Cassadine and Nelle Benson recently made a deal over her ELQ shares on General Hospital, but so far, nobody else knows about their quiet alliance. He helped her prepare to go on the run with Wiley, but spoilers suggest that he will soon form a different opinion about her custody situation and ruffle her feathers.

Not only did Valentin buy Nelle’s shares and create fake documents to help her escape with Wiley, he seemingly made those documents disappear after she had been arrested. Now she is working for Nina at Crimson and battling for custody of Wiley against Michael.

According to Soap Central, something will bring Nelle and Valentin back into one another’s orbits in the coming week. At this point, it is not known whether this upcoming confrontation is intentional or accidental though.

Valentin and Nina are not on good terms at this point, but he’s still in love with her and manages to interact with her fairly regularly. Now that Nelle is working at Crimson, he could see her there if he tries to pay Nina a visit. It could also be that Nelle and Valentin happen upon one another elsewhere or even decide there is a reason for them to quietly meet up again.

Regardless of the reason for their reconnection, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nelle’s custody battle will become a topic of conversation. Both Nelle and Valentin tend to be ruthless in pursuing whatever they feel they deserve, but apparently, even he will think it’s possible to push something too far.

The new issue of Soap Opera Digest teases that something about Nelle’s strategy will leave Valentin feeling appalled. He will see her determination to get custody of Wiley as entirely ruthless and he seemingly won’t hide his disgust.

Nelle talked about her drive to keep Wiley away from Michael and his family when she previously met with Valentin to finalize their recent deal. Now, however, her all-out quest to essentially stick it to the Corinthos and Quartermaine families by using Wiley as something of a pawn will strike Valentin as going too far.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Nelle will pick up on Valentin’s feelings over her plans. He typically is not someone to underestimate or betray, but Nelle will issue him a warning anyway. Nelle will tell Valentin to be cautious in crossing her, and this newly-found disdain for one another could become interesting in the days ahead.

At some point, the recent revelation that Nelle appears to have the other half of the necklace Nina holds dear is going to come into play here. Neither Nelle or Nina have any idea that they may be mother and daughter, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that it won’t take long for one of them to start piecing things together.

Given Valentin’s past involvement in this situation, it’s not a stretch to suspect he could become involved as the necklace chaos unfolds. Fans will be curious to see how the dynamics shift between each of these pairs as this comes to a head, and viewers should get some insight in the coming week.