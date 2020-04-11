Qimmah Russo Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique In A Tiny Bikini

Curvaceous bombshell Qimmah Russo thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot quadruple Instagram update that showcased her curves from all angles. For the sexy update, Qimmah rocked a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

Qimmah didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she was frolicking in the sand on the beach. The ocean was visible in the background, as well as several other details, from a lifeguard stand to several people enjoying the sunshine.

Qimmah’s curves were the focal point of the shot, however, as she showed off her body in a skimpy multi-colored bikini. The bikini featured triangular cups and straps in different shades of blue that looked stunning against her skin. The bottoms consisted of little more than a triangular portion of fabric on both sides with straps that stretched over her hips.

She had apparently been sitting down recently, as part of her lower body was covered in a thin layer of sand, but fans could still see the definition in her muscles. She was barefoot, and wore a scrunchie on one wrist as her long, curly locks tumbled down her back.

For the second snap in her sizzling update, Qimmah found a large wooden post that she placed both her hands on, twisting her body slightly towards the camera. The pose showcased the front of her bikini top, and she flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The second snap also gave her fans a better glimpse at the front of the bikini bottoms, which dipped low down her stomach to showcase plenty of her toned tummy.

She switched up her poses yet again for the remaining snaps in the smoking hot update, and her followers couldn’t get enough of her sculpted physique in the skimpy bikini. The post racked up over 34,500 likes within just five hours, and also received 391 comments from her eager fans.

“You are the best Easter gift,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“You’re so pretty!” another follower commented.

“Follow lots of people on social media but none, none as beautiful as you,” another follower added.

“Pure goddess,” one fan said simply.

Qimmah loves to show off her sculpted physique in revealing swimwear, especially bikinis. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the fitness trainer opted to take a selfie in an insanely skimpy gold bikini. The sexy swimsuit barely covered anything at all, and Qimmah tantalized her fans by snapping a sultry selfie in her bathroom.