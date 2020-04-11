WWE Rumors: Major Update On Possibility Of Sting Vs. The UnderTaker Match

The Undertaker versus Sting is arguably the biggest dream match in pro wrestling. Fans have been clamoring to see the two legends face off at WrestleMania since long before Sting was even associated with WWE. However, Sting was forced to retire after getting injured in a match against Seth Rollins at 2015’s Night of Champions pay-per-view, but the dream match hasn’t been ruled out yet.

As quoted by WrestleTalk, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler discussed the possibility of the legends facing off during the latest episode of his podcast. According to Lawler, WWE embracing cinematic matches — like the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches at WrestleMania — can work.

“Now in this style, we could easily have The Undertaker in the match that they’ve always wanted to have forever, Sting. Can you imagine watching that in that cinematic style that the Boneyard Match was done in? It could be done. That was a perfect location for the Boneyard match in a cemetery. The Undertaker and Sting can be done in any kind of setting and it could be amazing.”

The cinematic approach means that neither superstar has to take a lot of bumps, as they’re both aged veterans and have experienced serious injury woes in recent years. As The Firefly Fun House match showed, cinematic bouts don’t even have to involve wrestling of any kind, and can primarily focus on acting and creative segments.

The cinematic match style also allows for segments which lean into the supernatural traits of both characters. During The Undertaker’s Boneyard match with AJ Styles, he appeared to teleport from a grave and set a barn on fire with a taunt. Given the nature of both superstars’ characters, this type of match is fitting in many ways.

Sting hasn’t ruled out one more match either. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Hall of Famer has expressed an interest in wrestling The Undertaker. “The Icon” even ruled out having surgery following his career-threatening injury because he felt healthy enough to compete again someday.

However, it remains to be seen if The Undertaker will return to action. As The Inquisitr previously reported, there have been backstage reports that his WrestleMania 36 could have been his last. However, “The Phenom” is no stranger to teasing his retirement only to return for the occasional match, so a match with Sting isn’t beyond the realm of possibility if both superstars are healthy enough to compete and open to the prospect.