Gov. Gavin Newsom Praises Donald Trump For Helping California Handle Coronavirus Pandemic

'Every single direct request that he was capable of meeting, he has met,' Newsom says of Trump.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is lavishing President Donald Trump with praise.

Per The Hill, in an interview with CNN broadcast on Saturday, Newsom applauded Trump for helping his state handle the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have the USNS Mercy in California because of [Trump’s] direct intervention and support, 2,000 of these federal medical stations because of his direct support,” the governor said, referring to the navy ship Trump has deployed to California.

“So I can only speak for myself, but I have to be complementary. Otherwise, I would be simply lying to you, misleading you, and that is a wonderful thing to be able to say, and I hope that continues,” Newsom added.

In terms of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, California is behind only three states: New York, New Jersey, and Michigan. As of Friday afternoon, more than 587 people in the Golden State have died from complications caused by the coronavirus and more than 21,000 have been infected with it.

Nearly four weeks ago, Newsom issued a stay-at-home order, which appears to have already paid off, given that the number of patients in intensive care units is dropping for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak. Notably, the governor has stockpiled more than 11,000 ventilators, which could prove critical in the ongoing fight against the virus.

A Democrat and ardent Trump critic, Newsom has publicly blasted the president on a number of occasions. The two have feuded and exchanged blows over over California’s handling of wildfires, but the fight against the coronavirus pandemic appears to have forced the president and the governor to put aside their differences.

“I haven’t been timid. He certainly hasn’t been timid. But I got to say this. It’s just a fact. I’d be lying to you. I’d be lying to the American people,” the governor told CNN, noting that his state is involved in 68 lawsuits against the administration.

“Every single direct request that he was capable of meeting, he has met.”

Although apparently appreciative of Trump’s help, Newsom has taken matters into his own hands. As Bloomberg reported, the governor is not relying on federal help. He has, instead, declared that California is a “nation state,” battling the pandemic independent of the federal government, and using the state’s vast resources to help those in need.

“The worst thing we could do is run the 90-yard dash on this virus,” says California Governor Gavin Newsom on when the economy ought to be brought back online. “…The worst thing we can do, again… is to get ahead of ourselves. To trip over ourselves.” pic.twitter.com/hcPwIyq1VM — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 11, 2020

When it comes to Trump, most Americans appear to agree with Newsom. According to a Fox News poll released earlier this week, 51 percent of Americans approve of the way the president is handling the pandemic. Furthermore, according to the survey, Trump’s overall approval rating is at an all-time high of 49 percent.