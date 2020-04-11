Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Cleavage And Bodacious Derriere In Tiny Pink Bikini

Miami beauty Isabella Buscemi sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted a sexy photo of herself in a bikini on Saturday, April 11. The model took to Instagram to share the post with her 2 million followers, as it caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The 22-year-old model – who is of Italian and Cuban descent — took center stage in the snapshot as she was photographed in front of a wall with marble tiles. Isabella exuded a seductive vibe as she stood directly in front of the camera, propping her backside out. She smiled slightly and stared directly into the lens.

Her left hand was raised up to her back of her head, while her left arm lingered behind her bottom. Her long highlighted ombre hair was styled in waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

The model sported a full face of makeup that included a full-coverage foundation, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, eyeliner, eyeshadow, a light brown lipstick, and bronzer. Isabella’s killer curves stole the show, as they were on full display in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit.

Isabella’s pink bikini top was strapless and featured a bandeau-styled body. However, the swimsuit bra featured a large cutout in the middle of the garment, revealing some of the model’s cleavage as it tightly hugged her voluptuous assets. The bra also exposed some underboob.

Isabella paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that did not leave much to the imagination as they showcased much of her bodacious derriere. The tiny briefs, which featured two strings that Isabella tied into bows, featured a high-waisted design that further highlighted her curvaceous figure as it drew attention to her tiny midriff.

The beauty did not indicate where she was photographed, but she engaged with her followers in the post’s caption, asking them what they are most grateful for.

The post was met with a large amount of support from Isabella’s fans and amassed more than 11,000 likes in the first 45 minutes after going live. More than 200 followers also took to the comments section to relay their thoughts on her figure and bikini.

“Gorgeous,” one user commented.

“I’m grateful for you,” a second user added, responding to the model’s caption.

“You are so stunning,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You’re fantastic,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Isabella has shared several smoking-hot snapshots of herself in a bikini this week. On April 10, she displayed her killer figure in a skimpy peach two-piece bikini as she twerked, per The Inquisitr. The sexy video received more than 45,000 likes.