Vanessa Bohorquez Sizzles In A Very Skimpy Bodysuit, Shows Off Major Skin On Instagram

Venezuelan model Vanessa Bohorquez recently went online and posted a set of skin-baring pics to treat her 2.1 million Instagram fans.

In the snap, the 29-year-old model could be seen rocking a very revealing black bodysuit which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The skimpy ensemble enabled her to show off her perky breasts as well as her pert derriere and sexy thighs.

To ramp up the glamour, Vanessa sported a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blush, nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, winged liner, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. In terms of accessories, Vanessa opted for a pair of gold hoop earrings, a delicate pendant, multiple bracelets, and a gold chain belt.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Panama City, Panama. For the shoot, she stood at the terrace of a building. In the caption, she informed her fans that the outfit was sponsored by the online fashion retailer, Oh Polly.

To the excitement of her fans, Vanessa posted not one, not two but three snaps from the shoot. In the first pic, she stood straight, lightly touched her hair, gazed into the camera and parted her lips. In the second photo, she turned her back toward the camera to show off her amazing booty and a glimpse of sideboob. In the third and last snap, she stood straight, looked away from the camera and held a few strands of hair in her hands to strike a pose.

Within 15 hours of going live, the snaps garnered more than 93,000 likes and above 1,5000 comments in which fans and followers praised the Latina model for her amazing figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You are such a beautiful and sensual woman,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omg, what a sexy and hot body! I am speechless,” another user chimed in.

“This is the hottest pic I have seen on Instagram since morning. Thank you for sharing,” a third follower wrote.

“You are beautiful from head to toe. And the sunset is perfect,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans posted words and phrases like “mind-blowing,” “goddess of beauty,” and “my queen,” to express their adoration for the model.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Maria Eduarda, Ronny Jimenez, and Vivian.